East side community prepares for winter while community leaders come together to help one another

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Neighbors and community leaders in East Buffalo are teaming up to prepare themselves for the possible snow Western New York can face in the coming months.

A Buffalo mother of three name Latrese McFarlan tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person it took her 2 hours to save her 24-year-old daughter during last year’s winter storm.

A storm that killed 36 people in Buffalo and 11 more outside the city.

“From Cambridge to Humber in the snow during the blizzard with the snow being sky high to go rescue her from her house,” she says. “I had nothing on but sweat pants, low tops boots, and I didn’t have a good coat, so I was trying to truck it, but to save my daughter I had to do what I had to do.”

McFarlan says by the time she made it to her daughters house the lights miraculously came on.

But with this traumatic experience she and so many others had she’s hoping the city has a set plan very soon while the community can come together.

“Just make sure we don’t go through the same thing that we went through last year,” McFarlan says.

Community leaders like Candance Moppins, an executive director of Metro Community Development Corporation, are stepping up to make sure this time her community isn’t overlooked.

“We’re collaborating with other community base organizations and food suppliers so if that happens again it’s more easily coordinated,” she says.

Moppins shares that she too had to face the life-threatening conditions the blizzard brought.

“So my grandmother who’s 99, and I’m the primary caregiver and my daughters we were all here because we didn’t have power,” Moppins says.

Moppins says they somehow made it to the Delavan Grider Community Center for shelter.

She says the gym was transformed into a safe haven for many in the area of East Buffalo.

Moppins says she’s helping the city to help neighbors to prepare for the winter.

“The City of Buffalo has created a plan and we’re involved with that plan and that’s the winter preparedness classes where we’re going to provide winter kits,” Moppins says.

The city will be hosting the winter preparedness event at the Delavan Grider Community Center November 14th at 5:30 pm.

See attachment below of the full details of other centers involved: