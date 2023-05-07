East Side Bike Club kicking off a new riding season putting the pedal to the metal around East Buffalo

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — Community members are still looking for ways to heal and connect after the mass shooting that killed 10 of our neighbors at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo.

East Side Bike Club is expanding access to biking and giving people a "Buffalo Strong" sense of community.

The founder of East Side Bike Club, George Johnson, says the organization has truly grown.

"We started off in a basement with a workshop and 10 bikes," Johnson said. "In this place already we have more than 100 bikes that we're going to make sure we get into our community."

He believes this is the start of a new narrative and more inclusive bike industry.

"We want to make sure we express the love we have for each other," Johnson shared. "We're like one big happy family."

Fredricka Barton said her journey began during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Being stuck in the house I had a bike so I wanted to get out," Barton shared. "I love being around the community."

WKBW

Starting at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, these wheels saw between 10 to 12 miles of riding around East Buffalo. And as the group put the pedal to the metal, community members like Lori Tatum cheered on from their homes.

"We were happy to see the slow roll in our neighborhood because it gives us encouragement and we encourage each other."

As the Buffalo community continues to heal from the pain of the Tops mass shooting, Johnson said it is important for us to uplift one another.

"They thought it would divide our community even more but the only thing it did was brought us closer together. "