East Lancaster Couple Ties the Knot at Highmark Stadium

ORCHARD PARK (WKBW) — Alison and John Donoghue have been engaged since August 2020 and decided to officially tie the knot on the Fourth of July.

“Our first date was on July 4 and so it’s kind of a big day for us,” Alison said.

But that was not the only special part about their ceremony. The two got married in Highmark stadium and John’s brother officiated.

“Ever since I was a little kid, my dad got me into the Bills,” John said.

Alison is a traveling emergency room nurse and John has been in the army for 31 years, so the East Lancaster couple said they knew the day had to be perfect.

“Getting married on July 4, with him being a lifelong Buffalo Bill’s fan, just kind of brought the whole thing together, when we were offered July 4, we couldn’t refuse,” Alison said.

Now, going to Bills games is together is something they said they cherish.

“We even go on the road and watch the bills, so yeah, it’s a huge part of our lives,” John said.

And they said their wedding day wouldn’t be complete without getting one more message out there.

“We just want to say go Bills,” Alison said.

“Go bills,” John said.

The bride and groom said they’re excited for what lies ahead, including many more Bills games together and many more Fourth of Julys celebrating with one another.