East Buffalo community concert dedicated to healing, resilience

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — On Sunday, the Spillman Lot at Canisius College hosted the Upper Room Church of Christ in God Pantry's annual community concert. This year's theme was "Buffalo Still Standing."

Following the Tops massacre on May 14th, the pantry opened up for its community and now wants the community to feel safe again.

Pastor Daniel Benning tells 7 News this year is the year to unite people for one purpose.

WKBW Paster Daniel Benning explains the free concert is for bringing people together.

"Galvanizing, the issue that surrounds 5/14 is a tragic moment in our communities life, we need to retune and restart, let them know their faith should be bigger than their fear."

Cynthia Benning, Director of the Upper Room Church of God in Christ Pantry, tells 7 News bringing the free concert to the community they have served is what their ministry is all about.

WKBW Cynthia Benning, Director of the Upper Room Church of God in Christ Pantry tells 7 News, bringing the free concert to the community they have served, is what their ministry is all about.

"We want to make sure we get the message out to the people, bring inspirational music, gospel music that allows people to be lifted in their spirits and hearts and know that they know that they have worth to their life."

Concert go-er Carlette Bradley explains to 7 News Reporter Jaurdyn Johnson the music and practice of her faith keep her and her community strong.

WKBW Carlette Bradley, a concert goer, says she went to the free community concert to connect with her community.