East Aurora Union Free School District schools closed Friday after student 'made a threatening statement'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The East Aurora Union Free School District announced schools are closed Friday after a student "made a threatening statement."

On the district's website, a statement reads "due to recent events there is no school Friday, May 27th." In a letter to families and staff Thursday, the district issued a lengthy statement saying in part that high school administration received a report that a student made a threatening statement. Police were notified, an investigation is underway and schools are closed Friday.

You can read the district's full statement below: