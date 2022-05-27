East Aurora Union Free School District schools closed Friday after student 'made a threatening statement'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The East Aurora Union Free School District announced schools are closed Friday after a student "made a threatening statement."
On the district's website, a statement reads "due to recent events there is no school Friday, May 27th." In a letter to families and staff Thursday, the district issued a lengthy statement saying in part that high school administration received a report that a student made a threatening statement. Police were notified, an investigation is underway and schools are closed Friday.
You can read the district's full statement below:
Dear East Aurora Families and Staff,
As a District, we are committed to the safety and education of all our students, and we also want to clearly communicate with our families about safety concerns when they arise.
The East Aurora High School administration recently received a report that a student made a threatening statement. We immediately contacted the East Aurora Police Department and they commenced an investigation. We are continuing to fully cooperate with the authorities regarding this matter and next steps.
In an abundance of caution, in light of recent events, and out of respect for the mental and emotional well-being of our students, families, staff, and community, we have decided to cancel classes and close our school buildings tomorrow, Friday May 27, 2022. This will allow time for the investigation to proceed.
As always, we will continue to be vigilant when we hear concerning information and respond accordingly based on the circumstances.
We appreciate your understanding and support through these challenging times. I will provide an update over the weekend.
Sincerely,
Brian Russ