East Aurora teacher suing school district, teachers union over vaccine, weekly testing mandate

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — An East Aurora high school English teacher is suing the school district for $3.2 million over the COVID-19 vaccine and weekly testing mandates.

According to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in State Supreme Court, Colin Shoemaker is suing the East Aurora Union Free School District, the superintendent, the New York State Union of Teachers and others.

The lawsuit states that Shoemaker refused to comply with a requirement to either get a COVID-19 vaccine or tested every week. Shoemaker claims the school district did not "properly negotiate the change in the working conditions that fall outside of his contract as it relates to the COVID-19 weekly diagnostic test and the requested proof of COVID-19 vaccination."

In the lawsuit, he also claims he was not properly represented by the teacher's union.

According to the court paperwork, Shoemaker is on unpaid leave. He taught English at the high school from September 2019 to September 2021, in addition to working as a coach.

Shoemaker's wife is also included in the lawsuit.