East Aurora Police warn residents of impersonation phone calls

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — East Aurora Police are warning residents to be cautious with callers who claim to be representing the police department.

According to a release from police, residents are receiving phone calls from people who say they are with East Aurora Police Department and are calling them regarding their Social Security account.

The caller goes on to say that the Social Security account for the person they are calling is at risk of being shut down due to "suspicious activity". The scam phone calls even look like they are coming from the East Aurora Police on caller ID.

Police say these calls are not coming from them and residents should not give any sensitive information over the phone to these callers.