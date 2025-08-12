Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
East Aurora Police trying to identify person who stole hat off elderly man

East Aurora Police Department
EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — East Aurora Police are asking for the public's help with identifying a man who was seen taking a hat off an elderly man's head.

The incident happened on August 7 at about 6 p.m. outside of Main and Hamlin.

Police say the man in the green shirt walked up to the victim and took the hat right off him.

"While this may not seem like the crime of the century, we take pride in our senior citizens feeling safe and free from harassing behavior," the East Aurora Police Facebook post read.

Anyone with information is asked to call 716-652-1111.

