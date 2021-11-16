East Aurora opts in to having cannabis dispensaries, opts out of consumption sites

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Village of East Aurora has opted in to having retail dispensaries selling cannabis within village limits.

“And I think it’s just a big can of worms,” a village resident said.

“It’s not something where people are going to be lining up,” a village resident said.

Almost forty people spoke at a public hearing on the matter. The room divided on the issue. One person says her experience living in Canada informs her opinion.

“Has it changed the way people live on day-to-day basis? Not really,” a village resident said.

Others say this could be a deal breaker.

“I will strongly consider my family to one of the other towns who had the good sense to pass on this idea,” a village resident said.

Now that the village has opted in to having dispensaries, they do not have the option to opt out. But the village has decided not to opt into consumption sites, something they can change their mind on in the future.

“I understand the concerns and I could take it or leave it,” a village resident said.

Many who spoke were either on the fence or against consumption sites, even if they supported dispensaries. Some say there’s no way to hold those driving accountable.

“There’s not a way to test for drugs, that’s what missing from this whole thing,” a village resident said.

The village opted in for dispensaries a month ago. They re-opened the issue after some public concern. Some claimed they wanted to wait and see how it affects surrounding communities.

“Opt out now, if it becomes a great and wonderful thing, you opt back in,” a village resident said.

But many argue it will create a safer environment for drug use.

“Does it provide regulation for a safer cleaner product? Yes,” a village resident said.