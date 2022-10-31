East Aurora man sentenced for assaulting trooper during DWI arrest

BUFFALO, N.Y.Y (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 34-year-old Chaz M. Brzezicki was sentenced in State Supreme Court to six months in jail followed by five years of probation.

According to the district attorney's office, in April 2020 Brzezicki was driving, while under the influence of alcohol, when he passed a New York State police trooper on Center Street in the Town of Colden. The trooper initiated a traffic stop near Holland Glenwood Road and when he approached the vehicle he could smell the odor of alcohol and marijuana. The trooper also saw a pipe containing marijuana in his lap.

The district attorney's office said during the stop Brzezicki exited his vehicle and punched the trooper in the face with a closed fist. A struggle ensued and Brzezicki had the trooper in a chokehold when the trooper struck him with a flashlight.

Brzezicki was taken into custody when additional law enforcement arrived. He was transported to ECMC to be treated for a minor injury. The trooper was also transported to ECMC to receive treatment for a broken nose and underwent surgery. He has since been able to return to work.

Brzezicki pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree assault and one count of driving while intoxicated in April 2022.