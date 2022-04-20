East Aurora man pleads guilty to assaulting trooper and DWI

COLDEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — An East Aurora man has pleaded guilty to assaulting a New York State police trooper and DWI.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 33-year-old Chaz M. Brzezicki pleaded guilty Monday in State Supreme Court to one count of assault in the second degree and one count of driving while intoxicated.

According to the district attorney's office, in April 2020 Brzezicki was driving, while under the influence of alcohol, when he passed a New York State police trooper on Center Street in the Town of Colden. The trooper attempted a traffic stop on Center Street near Holland Glenwood Road and during the stop Brzezicki exited his vehicle and punched the trooper in the face with a closed fist. A struggle ensued and Brzezicki had the trooper in a headlock when the trooper struck him with a flashlight.

Brzezicki was taken into custody when additional law enforcement arrived. He was transported to ECMC to be treated for a minor injury.

The trooper was also transported to ECMC to receive treatment for a broken nose and underwent surgery. He has since been able to return to work.

Acts of violence against any member of law enforcement will not be tolerated. I hope that the victim feels that justice has been served by this defendant pleading guilty to the highest charge. - Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn

Brzezicki was released on $50,000 bail, which he previously posted in Colden Town Court. He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 7 and faces a maximum of seven years in prison.