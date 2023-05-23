East Aurora High School making its way back to their farming roots and asking for the communities help

EAST AURORA N.Y. (WKBW) — A new sustainable agriculture class is in the works at East Aurora High School. Students will be able to take this class that will be located on a one acre model farm on campus.

Jared Byer is a community member who grew up on a farm.

"We had mostly egg laying chickens a big garden we had pigs we had sheep," he said.

He said it made him the man he is today.

"Well the number one thing I learned is really how much we are in control of our food and our health really by getting muddy and dirty and being out in the elements," he shared. "And that's something I'm trying to pass on to my kids."

East Aurora High School had a community meeting on Monday. Byer said he didnt want to miss it at all.

"Well i think the importance really is giving them that experience from a classroom perspective," Byer stated.

Science teacher and organizer Ethan Hanson said he has his own farm and has found a passion for passing down all he soaks in.

"I'm really passionate about teaching student how to be self sufficient and know where their food comes from," Hanson said.

A five year plan, Hanson shared, is what the school is working on to get the program up and running.

Byer said this class will allow students to connect back with nature.

"Its really just how you can control or really support nature to help you," he said.

Hanson said they are still look for and calling on community members and organizations to get involved and help with the program. If you are interested you can contact them at these emails Ethan Hansen at ehansen@eak12.org or Jeff Shelley at jshelley@eak12.org.

