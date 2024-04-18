East Aurora fire under investigation after two children left injured

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The East Aurora Fire Control responded to a 9-1-1 call regarding a residential structure fire at 1154 Olean Road, Wednesday evening around 5:30 p.m.

East Aurora Police Department Lieutenant Patrick Welch said several fire departments, including the East Aurora Fire Department, brought the flames under control at around 6:00pm.

Firefighters realized there had been victims who were removed from the blazing areas before arrival.

For now, it is known that two children believed to be under the age of 10 did sustain injuries in the fire, but their current conditions are unknown.

A male adult stopped to help remove one of the children from the flames to safety and was taken to ECMC for smoke inhalation.

According to South Wales Fire Company, the two children were transported to a Oishei Children's Hospital to treat burns and smoke inhalation. They are believed to be residents of the home.

Welch said this is an open investigation with the East Aurora Police Department and the Erie County Sheriff's Department Fire Investigation Unit teamed up to uncover what happened.

"We're gonna try to figure out how it started, why it started and where it started and we'll go from there," Lt. Welch told 7 News.

He said that while there are currently a lot of unanswered questions, there should be more information available to the public within the coming days.