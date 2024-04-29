Early voting over in Congressional special election

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Early voting is now over in the special election for New York's 26th Congressional seat.

Democrat Tim Kennedy and Republican Gary Dickson are facing off to finish Brian Higgins' term, which was left open

when he resigned earlier this year.

The Erie County Board of Elections says nearly 10,892 people cast their ballots over the nine day early voting period.

The special election is open to registered voters in the 26th Congressional district which includes parts of Erie and Niagara Counties.

The special election is Tuesday, and polls are open from 6 am until 9 pm.

