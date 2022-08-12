Watch Now
Early voting for the primary election on August 23 begins Saturday

Eileen Buckley
Posted at 6:40 PM, Aug 12, 2022
NEW YORK (WKBW)  — Early voting for the primary election on August 23 begins Saturday and continues through August 21.

Polls will be open from noon to 9 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. On Primary Day on August 23, polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Registered voters in the Democratic, Republican, and Conservative parties are eligible to submit their primary ballot at any of the 38 polling locations across Erie County, regardless of their address.

The August ballot includes both congressional and state senate candidates. A full list is available here. Voters with any questions can call (716) 858-8891.

