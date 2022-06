BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Early voting is coming to an end this weekend in Western New York.

Erie County is reporting that just over 953 people cast their vote Saturday.

That brings the eight day total to 9,549.

Voters are making their voices heard in a few key contests.

That includes the race for governor, plus other state and local races.

Primary Day here in New York is this Tuesday.

Early voting ends Sunday.

The polls will be open from 9am to 5pm.