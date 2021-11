BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Sunday marked the final day of early voting ahead of Tuesday's general election.

The Erie County Board of Elections says 4,589 cast their ballots Sunday.

That brings the 9-day total to 39,884.

That's well short of the 167,938 who voted early last year, but that was primarily because of COVID-19.

This year's total is higher than the 26,514 who voted early in 2019.

Election Day is Tuesday.

The polls will be open from 6am until 9pm.