BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It's your voice, your vote.

Election Day is two weeks from Tuesday, but you can have your voice heard a little earlier.

The early voting period in New York State begins on Saturday.

The Erie County Board of Elections says 38 locations will be open noon to 9 on weekdays, and 9 to 5 on the weekends.

Early voting concludes on November 5, ahead of the general election on the 7th.