Early Risers: waking up with a workout at F45 Training

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's hard to wake up early in the morning, especially if you know you're about to hit a dynamite workout minutes later.

For the good folks over at F45 Training Black Rock, waking up early and going through a sweat-heavy gauntlet of work is just the way they like it. In our new series, 'Early Risers', we highlight Buffalonians that wake up early and act as the thread of this Western New York community.

For F45, they get people's days started on an energetic note before they even get to work, or in some cases, have their first cup of coffee. Carolyn McAfee is a trainer at the gym. She said waking up to be at 5 am class is never a chore.

"I love training, I love the body, I love people. I feel rewarded coming here to help people be their best," McAfee said.

Whether you're looking for your passion, or you're looking to improve the quality of your own life, regardless of what it is. It doesn't have to be working out, it can be anything, McAfee said it's important to prioritize yourself and really go for what makes you happy. In the long run, it will start to have a ripple effect.

"We have to find a place for the things that we want. When you make a place for it, everything else will come in. Start to build just a little bit at a time," McAfee said.

For more information on F45 and their class schedule, click here.