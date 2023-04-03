Early Risers: Time to Rise & Grind! Community Cafe opens up in East Buffalo with goals for future

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A lot of great things are coming to 890 Kensington Avenue.

"It's exciting. The community has been waiting, and it shows when they come in. They're happy to have a coffee shop on the East Side of Buffalo," Rise & Grind Co-Owner, Anita Sanders said.

Monday is the grand opening of Rise & Grind Buffalo Community Cafe. It's a cool coffee spot with great food, good music, and warm, welcoming people. While we were on scene for the morning show, we saw customers walking in and not just getting a classic 'welcome' type of greating. I'm talking high fives, hugs, and a whole lot of smiles and laughs.

When I caught up with Sanders, she said that's the whole point of this place. We're all rising and grinding to some degree in life. She wants it to be a release for the people walking in before they get back to work.

"Everybody can come down, no matter what color. Just to enjoy a cup of coffee or take a load off, so we can go back to rising and grinding," Sanders said.

This coffee shop was first conceived in 2015, but it's only the beginning of the master plan for Sanders and her family. They want to give all different types of amenities to people in East Buffalo. That access is something they said will help the city. This is just a step in the process, but it's definitely a positive one.

"We have a bigger dream in mind for our community. A development project we've been working on for a while, which is called the 890. It's going to be a four story building with commercial space on the first floor. Upper units will be residential units. We want to bring commercial and residential spaces that will help the community," Sanders said.

Again, Rise & Grind is on 890 Kensington Ave. right off the corner of Kensington and Parkridge. For more information on Rise & Grind, click here.