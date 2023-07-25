Early Risers: Perry's Ice Cream bringing sweet treats to stores

AKRON, NY — Perry's Ice Cream workers rise and grind at the early hours of the morning, working to bring you sweet treats.

The delivery drivers bring thousands of pounds of ice cream to several stores starting at 4 a.m.

wkbw

The century old company has brought sweet treats to Western New York, keeping thousands of thousands of pounds inside the frozen warehouse.

Perry's employs more than 400 workers from cold storage workers who use forklifts and even do the store picking through flavors.

wkbw

Perry's makes enough ice cream to go from Akron, NY to Boston, MA.