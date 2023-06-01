Early Risers: Getting on the bus and heading to school

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Bus Driver is an incredibly under-appreciated position by so many people. Our Early Risers series highlights the local workforce that wake up early and serve as the catalyst for Western New York.

Bus Drivers get to the facility around 6 am, do their morning route, but then come back for their afternoon route hours later to take kids home.

"I get off around 9, and then I'm back here at 1 pm," Bus Driver, Kathy Bellanti said.

The day-to-day job of a bus driver takes a lot of steps. They have to make sure the wheelchair function works if the bus is handicap accessible, but they also have to look into the the red lights, the stop signs on the bus, the tires, the crossing arm in front of the bus. It takes a lot of steps before they can actually get out onto the roads.

"I think the biggest misconception is that we're not doing our job. We're not purposely being late. If we're down a couple drivers, there's not a lot of options that we have," Student Transportation of America Manager, Susan Jeziorski said.

When they greet the kids on the bus, they tell me it's the absolute best part of the job, and makes it all worth it.

"You see these kids every single day, they count on you being there, and you build an amazing relationship," Jeziorski said.

There is a nationwide shortage of bus drivers, so if you're interested in employment or have any inquiries on the day-to-day job, email Jeziorski at sjeziorski@ridesta.com