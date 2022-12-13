Early Risers: Colvin Cleaners helps you look your best every morning

KENMORE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Looking and feeling your best isn't easy. It takes a lot of work, specifically in the way you dress. You have to worry about getting every little crease out of your shirt and pants. You even have to make sure what you're wearing smells the best it can.

That's where a place like Colvin Cleaners comes in.

"I've been here since 1976. We're always doing something to improve," President, Paul Billoni said.

Billoni heads a team of over 70 people, a dozen of which come in for the early shift. That shift includes washing, drying, pressing, and making sure the clothes are fresh and sharp.

After the cleaning process, they put the clothes on a truck and deliver them directly to the customers, but it's all about getting at it early. The key is to make sure the customers have their clothes as they're waking up, if they so choose.

