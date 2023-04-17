Early morning trash fire sends crews to UB North Campus

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Students at the University at Buffalo were woken up early Monday morning due to a fire in one of the dorms' trash rooms.

Amherst Fire Control says they were called to UB's Ellicott Complex at about 3:30 am for a report of a dumpster on fire with a possible extension to the building.

Getzville Fire was the first to respond. They extinguished the fire within 20 minutes. Getzville Chief Daric Will tells us it was the trash compactor on fire in the basement. Smoke went into the ceiling but the fire did not reach the first floor.

The fire caused $100,000 in damage to the building and another $200,000 in damage to the contents inside.

The fire is being investigated by UB Police and the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control.

There were no injuries.