BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An early morning shooting on Saturday left one man in stable condition.

Buffalo police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred after 1am on Saturday morning. One man was shot and taken to ECMC with a gunshot wound. Authorities say the 35-year-old male was in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.