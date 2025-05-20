'Early detection was key': Firefighter's cancer scare highlights importance of early screening

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As Safe Sun Week begins, health experts are stressing the importance of sun protection. But for firefighters, limiting sun exposure isn't always easy. For veteran Buffalo firefighter Andrew Beale, the risks became personal.

Thanks to a cancer screening offered through Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center's First Responders Program, doctors caught his skin cancer early, possibly saving his life. Now, he's sharing his story to raise awareness.

"You always think it can never be you," Beale said. "But then when I got that call, I knew it was a possibility."

wkbw

Beale has spent more than a decade in the fire service. Three years ago, his wife noticed a mole on his skin. He decided to get it checked through Roswell Park's First Responders Cancer Screening Program, and the diagnosis came back as stage one melanoma.

"That was kind of a wake-up call, a reality check," Beale said. "I had a ton of support, and the early detection was the key."

wkbw

Doctor Ankit Patel, a surgical oncologist at Roswell Park, emphasized the importance of checking existing moles.

"You've had for a long time, and all of a sudden you notice a change in character, or color, or maybe it's bleeding or growing, those are concerning signs," Patel said. "These cases can become deadly if not caught early."

Doctor Patel also reminds the public to protect against sun exposure through limiting exposure to direct sunlight, using sunblock and wearing protective clothing.