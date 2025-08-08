E-bike driver killed in collision with tow truck in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls Police are investigating a deadly crash involving an e-bicycle and a tow truck.

The crash happened on Friday, at about 11:42 a.m., at the intersection of Ontario Avenue and Lockport Street.

Authorities say the tow truck was headed southwest on Lockport Street and was passing through the Ontario Avenue intersection with a green light when it collided with the e-bike. Police say the bicyclist was traveling the wrong way on 16th Street and had made a right turn in front of the truck.

The driver of the e-bicycle was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. Police have not released the driver's name.

Anyone with any information regarding the crash or the driver of the e-bicycle is asked to call the police department at (716) 286-4711 or the crash investigation unit at (716) 286-4563.