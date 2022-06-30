BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — D’Youville University will reimburse the student debt of two undergraduates each semester in a new program called, “My Dog Ate My Debt.”

The winners will be selected during the Fall and Spring commencement ceremonies through a lottery system starting in the Fall of 2022.

“We are extremely excited to unveil a truly one-of-a-kind program that helps give undergraduates a fresh financial start as they begin their career journey,” said D’Youville President Lorrie Clemo, Ph.D in a statement. “When you choose to become a Saint, it means you become part of a larger community that supports one another and actively pursues avenues to give back.”

Eligible students will receive a lottery ball at graduation and place it into a spinner for their chance to win. Two students will be drawn at random, one from the associate's program and the other from the bachelor's program.

The two undergraduates will take home a cash prize totaling their tuition debt.

