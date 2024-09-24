D'Youville ranks among the Top 10 private universities in New York State

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A local university has some new bragging rights.

U.S. News & World Report ranks D'Youville University in the top 10 national private universities in New York State.

The report evaluates roughly 1,500 national colleges and universities using 17 measures of quality including graduation rates and post-graduate earnings.

D'Youville also comes in at 259 in the overall rating nationwide.

The school's president, Lorrie Clemo, released a statement following the latest rankings.

We are thrilled to once again be recognized as a driver of upward socio-economic mobility. This recognition underscores our commitment to innovative programs and financial aid initiatives that empower students from all backgrounds to achieve success in healthcare and beyond.

President Lorrie Clemo, PhD

You can find U.S. News and World Report's "Best College" rankings here.