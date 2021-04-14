D'Youville College to host commencement at Highmark Stadium May 15

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — D'Youville College announced on Wednesday that it is holding commencement at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on May 15, marking the first publicly announced event at the home of the Buffalo Bills.

“Our students have endured so much over the past year, so we wanted to do something big and bold to celebrate them now that some restrictions for gatherings have been lifted,” says D’Youville President Lorrie Clemo, PhD. “Many of our recent graduates and alumni have been on the front lines during the fight against COVID-19, especially in Western New York, and one thing that brought much-needed joy during the crisis was the Buffalo Bills’ incredible season. We are thrilled our graduates will be able to celebrate their big day at a place that is meaningful to so many in our region.”

D'Youville says it is following New York State health guidelines, by having Highmark Stadium at 20 percent capacity, and will require face masks and either proof of immunization or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event.

This year's commencement speaker will be Shari McDonough, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Buffalo, who received a degree in business from D’Youville in 2016.