D'Youville College announces shift to 32-hour workweek

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Workers at D'Youville College in Buffalo will adjust its workweek for employees to 32 hours.

In a press release Wednesday, the college said it is adjusting work schedules in an effort to become more flexible post-COVID.

Employees will now work four eight-hour workdays, without having any changes to their pay or benefits. According to the college, it's modeling its new schedules based on the Thirty-Two Hour Workweek Act proposed by California Congressman Mark Takano.

“The world of work has changed, and we cannot go back,” said D’Youville President Lorrie A. Clemo, PhD. “This is a multifaceted employee health and wellness initiative which we believe will ultimately benefit our students, employees, the institution, and our community.”

Employees at D'Youville were previously working five 7.5-hour days.

In order to ensure services are still completely covered, the college says it will begin cross-training employees to have broader skill sets.

The college says it will start the changes with a six-month trial period. An exact start date was not provided.