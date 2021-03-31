Dyngus Day parade to be live streamed, scaled back

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dyngus Day is Monday. Even with COVID-19 in the community, organizers still plan on hosting a parade.

“It's not going to look anything like it looked in past years,” said Eddie Dobosiewicz, the president of Dyngus Day Buffalo.

Tuesday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz was asked about the prospect of a parade happening. He said a parade, resembling anything like year's past would be shut down.

“Your car parade is OK. Your traditional parade is not going to be OK and we have no interest in shutting anything down, but if we have to, we will,” explained Poloncarz.

Parade organizers say the plan is to have a car parade. The idea, right now, is to have less than 200 people take part, and drive a half mile down the street. Similar to car parades used to celebrate birthdays or graduations over the past year.

Instead of asking people to line the streets, organizers are asking families to watch the live stream at home.

“Have your friends, have your family gather prepare some great delicious homemade Polish food. Get some great Polish vodkas and Polish beer,” said Dobosiewicz.

7 Eyewitness News reached out to the City of Buffalo about the status of any parade permits. Our questions were not immediately answered.

Dobosiewicz insists the parade will follow all COVID-19 guidelines.

“It's just a symbol of hope,” said Dobosiewicz of hosting a Dyngus Day parade.

