Dyngus Day parade is a go, according to organizer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Last year, Broadway in Buffalo was quiet on Dyngus Day. The hope this year is to have it look more festive. The Dyngus Day parade organizer says, right now, the plan is to have a parade on Dyngus Day.

“There's really no more appropriate way than to celebrate our reawakening as a nation with some type of a procession through the historic Polonia District,” said Eddy Dobosiewicz, the president of Dyngus Day Buffalo.

Wednesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo said by March 22nd, outdoor social gatherings of up to 200 people will be allowed.

To make the parade work, the amount of people allowed in the parade would be cut in half compared to years past and blocks would be limited to 200 spectators each.

“There's plenty of room here to spread people out and we will make sure to add here to any mandates that are dictated to us by the government,” said Dobosiewicz.

A representative for the Erie County Health Department says it hasn't received official word from the state on the new state guidelines addressed on Wednesday.Its recommended anyone planning a large gathering to get in touch with their Division of Environmental Health.

