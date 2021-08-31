Dunkirk water customers must boil and conserve water due to major water main break

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services announced all City of Dunkirk and North Chautauqua County Water District water customers must boil and conserve water.

A major water main break occurred Tuesday, leading to low or no water pressure for many Dunkirk water customers. Dunkirk police said the main broke on Lake Shore Drive near the Dunkirk Harbor.

All customers who still have water must boil it before using and officials say because water levels have been depleted "all non-essential water use must be discontinued immediately including that used for manufacturing and other industrial purposes until further notice."

Once water is restored the boil water order will remain in place for all customers for water used for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth and making ice.

Water should be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute, allow it to cool before using. Water can still be used for bathing and washing.

The boil and conserve water orders are expected to be in place for the next several days.

From the Director of Public Works:

💧 Discovered the break around midnight

💧 One of the city’s main arteries and it’s more than 100 years old

💧 Now, performing “open heart surgery” on the pipes @WKBW — Lilia Wood (@liliaawood) August 31, 2021

In the meantime, the police department is asking residents not to call asking about the water main break, as their phone lines have been overwhelmed with calls for hours.

Brooks TLC Hospital Systems says the water main break has shut off the hospital's water as well and there is no timetable on when it will be back on.

The hospital is canceling all surgeries and outpatient procedures for today as it deals with the water main break.

None of its inpatient or emergency operations are impacted and will continue, in part, because Culligan Water and Designer Pools in Fredonia are sending water to help supply the hospital for the day.