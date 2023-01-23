Dunkirk to receive $10 million as part of New York State's Downtown Revitalization Initiative

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul was in Dunkirk Monday to announce the City of Dunkirk will receive $10 million as part of the state's Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

The governor's office said for DRI Round 6, each of the state's 10 economic development regions are being awarded $10 million to help communities boost their economies by transforming downtowns into vibrant neighborhoods. Dunkirk joins Jamestown, Olean, Lockport, Niagara Falls Bridge District, North Tonawanda and Buffalo's Broadway-Fillmore Neighborhood, Western New York's winners in the first five DRI rounds.

"We are writing a new chapter of opportunity and prosperity for Western New York - prioritizing investments that will make the region a better place to live and visit. This funding will transform Dunkirk by activating the city's waterfront, creating inclusive workforce housing and expanding economic development opportunities. We will continue to invest in Western New York's revitalization efforts, which will help bring a renewed sense of hope to its communities." - Gov. Hochul

"Dunkirk seeks to harness its connection to Lake Erie to attract new investment, activate its waterfront and serve as a conduit for redevelopment of its historic business district. New investment combined with past investments will create a robust environment for the rehabilitation and adaptive reuse of historic downtown buildings and infill development that incorporates mixed-income residential opportunities. Dunkirk's vision is to amplify the city's unique sense of place with a genuine and authentic experience that will be catalytic for future organic growth and will foster development that is inclusive while embracing its strong heritage and ethnic diversity. Through this vision, Dunkirk will meet the needs of its diverse and strong manufacturing base as well as its future digital and new biopharma employers." - NYS Governor's Office

As of the 2021 Census, Dunkirk, which is about 45 miles south of Buffalo, had a population of 12,614.

In 2019, an improvement project at the Dunkirk Pier and harbor was completed which made the area a pedestrian-friendly destination. It was one of three revitalization projects in the city supported by a $2.5 million grant from Empire State Development's Smart Growth Community Fund.