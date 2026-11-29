DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Dunkirk Police Department is asking the public for help locating a Dunkirk man who has been missing since November 20.

Eric Griffin, 44, was last seen leaving his home in the early hours of November 20. Griffin left without his phone and his current location is unknown.

Griffin is believed to be driving a blue Nissan Versa with the license plate number DLT5928. His vehicle was last seen between November 20 and 21 in the areas of Hanover, Westfield and Ripley.

Police describe Griffin as approximately 5'6" and 175lbs.

Anyone with any information can contact the Dunkirk Police Department at 716-366-2266.