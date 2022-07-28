Dunkirk police issue warning after a vehicle was shot with water gel pellets

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dunkirk police issued a warning after a vehicle was shot with water gel pellets Wednesday afternoon.
The incident occurred in the area of Lake Shore Drive E and Gazelle Street around 12:45 p.m. Police said the victim reported that a male allegedly shot their vehicle multiple times causing damage to a rear window. The suspect was located a block away and identified as a 17-year-old juvenile. The juvenile was transported to police headquarters and released to return to Family Court.
Dunkirk police issued the following statement:
"This incident is the latest in regards to the recent trend in the City and Nationwide involving Splat-R-Ball/Orbeez guns. These toy guns are non-lethal guns that shoot water gel pellets that are propelled by a spring-loaded air pump mechanism. Although the toy guns are not illegal, the Dunkirk Police Department would like to remind residents and parents to use these toy guns in a safe manner and to monitor juveniles during use. These projectiles can cause significant damage to property and potentially cause serious injuries, so extreme caution should be used at all times."