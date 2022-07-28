Dunkirk police issue warning after a vehicle was shot with water gel pellets

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dunkirk police issued a warning after a vehicle was shot with water gel pellets Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the area of Lake Shore Drive E and Gazelle Street around 12:45 p.m. Police said the victim reported that a male allegedly shot their vehicle multiple times causing damage to a rear window. The suspect was located a block away and identified as a 17-year-old juvenile. The juvenile was transported to police headquarters and released to return to Family Court.

Dunkirk police issued the following statement: