Dunkirk Police investigating death of 89-year-old man

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dunkirk Police are investigating the death of 89-year-old Owen A. Taylor of Dunkirk.

Police said Taylor died between July 22 and July 29, 2026, in or around 515 Dove Street in Dunkirk.

The circumstances surrounding his death are under investigation. Dunkirk Police have identified and interviewed a person of interest.

Law enforcement sources tell 7 News that Dunkirk detectives sat down with Taylor's son, Shane Taylor, after he was arrested on Thursday on unrelated grand larceny charges. Shane Taylor has not been charged in connection with his father's death.

"The Dunkirk Police Department is working closely with Mr. Taylor's family throughout this process and appreciates the community's cooperation and patience as detectives continue to gather evidence and determine the circumstances surrounding his death," Dunkirk Police said in a statement.

Anyone with information related to this is asked to call Dunkirk Police at (716) 366-2266 or a confidential line at (716) 363-0313.