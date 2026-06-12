Dunkirk police investigating deadly shooting on South Gazelle Street

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dunkirk police are investigating a deadly shooting on South Gazelle Street.

The shooting occurred just before 10 p.m. on Thursday. Police said officers responded to the 100 block of South Gazelle Street and located a male with a single gunshot wound. He was transported to Brooks Memorial Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

According to police, investigators do not believe there is any active threat to the community, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dunkirk Police Department at (716) 366-2266.