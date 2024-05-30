Dunkirk police investigating after two people were stabbed on Lake Shore Drive West

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Dunkirk Police Department is investigating after two people were stabbed on Lake Shore Drive West early Thursday morning.

According to police, officers responded to 123 Lake Shore Dr West for the report of a stabbing. Police said a suspect was located in the apartment who allegedly stabbed two victims.

The suspect was taken into custody and was transported to UPMC Chautauqua.

The two victims were transported to Brooks Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said an update will be provided once the suspect is released and charged.