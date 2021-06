DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dunkirk police say two people were shot in the area of 5th and Main Streets Saturday.

The shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, police say two people were shot and left the scene before police arrived.

The victims were treated at separate facilities for non-life threatening injuries.

Police ask anyone with information to call (716) 366-2266 or the confidential tip line at (716) 366-0313.