Dunkirk man pleads guilty to rape in connection to May 2021 incident

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Dunkirk man has pleaded guilty to rape in connection to a May 2021 incident.

The Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office announced 66-year-old James Miller pleaded guilty Tuesday to rape in the third degree in Chautauqua County Court.

The district attorney's office said Miller was arrested in July 2021 in connection to the incident that occurred in May 2021. He is scheduled to be sentenced at a later date and faces a sentence of two years in state prison and 10 years post-release supervision.