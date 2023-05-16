Dry Goods USA to open a location at Walden Galleria this summer

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dry Goods USA, a subsidiary of Von Maur Department Store, announced it will open a location at Walden Galleria this summer.

According to a release, the location at Walden Galleria will be one of 11 new store locations the junior women's fashion retailer will open in 2023. It will be on the lower level near the Apple Store.

Dry Goods offers clothing, jewelry, and accessories.