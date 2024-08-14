Drunk driver sentenced to 6 months for crash that killed 15-year-old girl in Hamburg

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Hamburg man is headed to jail for his role in causing a deadly crash in 2023.

A judge sentenced 30-year-old Justin Trane Tuesday to six months behind bars followed by five years of probation for Vehicular Manslaughter in connection to the crash on August 20, 2023, on McKinley Parkway.

Trane was driving a Chevrolet Express van northbound on McKinley when his vehicle collided with a Subaru Forester at Quinby Drive. The Forester, driven by Dylan Wiza, was leaving a parking lot when it was hit.

Trane was the only person inside his van. He was taken to ECMC and later released. Wiza was also taken to ECMC with multiple injuries. Wiza's front-seat passenger, a 16-year-old girl, was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital for a concussion and multiple cuts. The rear passenger, a 15-year-old girl, was taken to Oishei and later died.

WKBW Dylan Wiza, 18, of Williamsville

Investigators later determined both drivers contributed to the crash. Trane was under the influence of alcohol and drove through a red light. Wiza was under the influence of cannabis and was traveling southwest out of the parking lot and crossed into the northbound lane to enter the intersection.

Authorities also found suspected cannabis and other drug paraphernalia inside the car driven by Wiza.

Wiza, an 18-year-old from Williamsville, will be sentenced in October.

Under the conditions of Trane's sentencing, his driver's license has also been revoked. If it's restored, he must install an ignition interlock device in his vehicle for one year.