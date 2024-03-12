Drunk driver sentenced in connection to deadly crash on Bailey Avenue in July 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 30-year-old Marcus D. Edwards of Buffalo was sentenced in State Supreme Court to 7 ½ to 15 years in prison.

The district attorney's office said on July 31, 2022, Edwards was operating a Jeep Grand Cherokee, while under the influence of alcohol, at a high rate of speed on Broadway when he drove through the intersection of Bailey Avenue and caused a collision with a Jeep Liberty that had right-of-way while turning onto Broadway.

The driver of the Jeep Liberty, 68-year-old Nathaniel Robinson, Sr., and his passenger, 35-year-old Sherry J. Lewis, were killed in the crash.

The district attorney's office said Edwards pleaded guilty to eight counts of aggravated vehicular homicide in December 2023.

As a condition of his sentence, his driver’s license was revoked indefinitely.