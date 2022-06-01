Watch
Drumwork Fest featuring Conway The Machine, Jeezy, Wale and Fabolous set for Outer Harbor on August 13

Buffalo Waterfront Management Group
Posted at 5:50 PM, Jun 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-01 17:50:47-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Drumwork Fest featuring Conway The Machine, Jeezy, Wale and Fabolous is set for Buffalo's Outer Harbor on August 13.

Presale tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. Thursday for Seneca Gaming club members with access code. General on-sale begins Friday at 10 a.m. General Admission tickets are $48.00 (plus fees) while VIP tickets are $75.00 (plus fees). You can buy tickets here.

Drumwork Fest joins previously announced BPO and The Strictly Hip, T-Pain, Ja Rule, Jimmie Allen, moe., Taking Back Sunday, and Nas for the concert series at the Outer Harbor. You can find more information here.

