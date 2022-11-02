Watch Now
Drugs and weapons seized, BPD arrests two at Buffalo home

Buffalo Police Department
Posted at 9:27 PM, Nov 01, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police announced Tuesday that a search warrant was conducted on Burgard Place in the city of Buffalo.

Two arrests were made during the search, which was conducted by the Buffalo Poice Intelligence Unit.

Police seized a loaded .45 caliber Glock 21 gun, a loaded .32 caliber Smith and Wesson handgun, a .32 caliber Danis Industries handgun, and a Mossberg 12 gauge shotgun, along with $4,424 in cash and over 20 grams of crack cocaine.

The arrestees, 20-year-old Dominic Coward and 18-year-old Donqual Coward were both charged with three counts of criminal possession of a firearm, one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree, one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, and one count of criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree.

