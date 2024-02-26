Droppin' Dimes for wheels fundraiser in ASmherst

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Dozens of people came together on the court, but it's not just any basketball game, it's a community effort.

It's the second year of the Droppin Dimes for Wheels fundraiser in Amherst.

The goal here is to raise awareness and promote inclusion in sports..

Amherst Youth Basketball and the Buffalo Rims are doing this by bringing together disabled and non-disabled players to raise funds for the Buffalo Rims team.

So, players from Amherst spent the month with the Rims to learn everything it takes to play wheelchair basketball.

Last year they raised $15,000 which paid for 4 wheelchairs.

The goal is to use this year's money to send the players to basketball camps.