Drivers reminded to slow down and move over after NYS Thruway Authority employee was injured

SILVER CREEK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Thruway Authority is warning drivers to slow down, move over and be alert as warmer weather approaches.

The thruway authority said while a crew was doing routine road maintenance on March 20, a thruway vehicle was hit by a passenger vehicle. The accident caused damage to the vehicle's attenuator, designed to absorb impact, and a thruway employee was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

"As the weather gets warmer, our crews will be out on the road making it safer for all drivers. When you see flashing lights, reflective gear and roadside crews - SLOW DOWN, MOVE OVER when safe, and BE ALERT. Lives depend on it," said the NYS Thruway Authority via Facebook.