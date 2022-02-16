Drivers make ends meet with gas prices by heading to Seneca One Stop gas station

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gas prices on the rise, and drivers in Buffalo continue to look for ways to make ends meet.

Dozens of drivers head to the Seneca One Stop gas station Wednesday, hoping to find lower prices.

"It's one of the cheapest places around. What, it's $3.25 now? Everywhere else is like $3.75," says Jason Banks, a Buffalo driver. "That's crazy, and they need to do something because everybody needs to drive."

Others say they come from miles away just to meet their financial needs.

"I don't drive a lot. I spent $34 today. That's about what I've ended up spending. I have a quarter of a tank, so it has cost me a little more. It'll probably last me a month because I don't go anywhere almost."

Meanwhile, people everywhere hold onto hope that prices will soon come back down.

"I don't know what's going on with this country right now with all of this stuff going on right now," Christine Rickmore says. "It's so much happening right now. It's so much happening. It's crazy."

Another driver says he puts at least $46 when coming to Seneca One Stop gas station.

I have to put more in the car. It doesn't make sense," Jimmy Skofield says. "I have a family. I have kids. It doesn't make sense. Nobody cares about us."

The prices at other gas stations in the area, such as the Mobil on Niagara, have their gas prices at $3.69 a gallon. The top also on Niagara gas price sets at $3.75 a gallon.